Financial Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50% Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.95 $145.01 million $5.75 13.31 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.98 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Crescent Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

