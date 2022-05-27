Financial Contrast: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 5.11 -$13.83 million ($2.17) -6.48 BioAtla $250,000.00 345.71 -$95.40 million ($2.86) -0.81

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -184.14% -25.85% -23.57% BioAtla N/A -49.88% -41.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 BioAtla 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.07%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,415.15%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioAtla on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.