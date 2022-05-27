First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

FBMS opened at $30.10 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

