First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.91

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and traded as low as $27.60. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)
