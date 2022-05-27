First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.91

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and traded as low as $27.60. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

