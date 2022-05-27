First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.06

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.06 and traded as low as C$35.09. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.49, with a volume of 33,335 shares traded.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.02.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4750915 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

