First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

