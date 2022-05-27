First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $392,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

