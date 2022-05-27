First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 145,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 83,910 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

