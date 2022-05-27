First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. 289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

