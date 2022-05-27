First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 981,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,613. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

