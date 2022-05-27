First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 1,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

