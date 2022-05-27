First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,593. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

