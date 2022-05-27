First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.00. 185,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 465,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

