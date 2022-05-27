First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

QABA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 12,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,991. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

