First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $83.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.