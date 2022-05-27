First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.