First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 470.0% in May

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

