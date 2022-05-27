First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,925.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2,063.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FSZ traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

