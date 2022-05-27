First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,289. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

