Flat Footed LLC Purchases Shares of 2,312,851 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,312,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. SEACOR Marine makes up 2.0% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flat Footed LLC owned 0.09% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 80.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 2,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,807. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

