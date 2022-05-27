FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.74. Approximately 27,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 98,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000.

