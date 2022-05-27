Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 1,793,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.