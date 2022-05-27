FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.71. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.14. The firm has a market cap of C$27.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.