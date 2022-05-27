Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

