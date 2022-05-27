Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.82 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.94). 42,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 135,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.23. The stock has a market cap of £157 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

