Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp makes up about 4.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

