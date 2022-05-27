Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Heritage Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Heritage Financial worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 2,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $919.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

