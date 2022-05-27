Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,610. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

