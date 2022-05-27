Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FVT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 118,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,148. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $555,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.