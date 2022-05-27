Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Founder SPAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth $6,831,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,732,000.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

