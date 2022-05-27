Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $234,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,393. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

