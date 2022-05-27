Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,600 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the April 30th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 819.1 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.98. 114,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of 0.82 and a 52-week high of 1.55.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.