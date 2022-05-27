Frax Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $18.46 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.72 or 0.02394419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00524153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,417,292,622 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

