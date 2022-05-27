Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 16,013 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 311,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

