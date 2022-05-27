Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $21.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.