Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 873,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

