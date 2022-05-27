Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,383,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.50. 58,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average is $245.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

