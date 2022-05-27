Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 649,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

