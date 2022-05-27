Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

LLY stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.54. 100,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.