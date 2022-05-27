Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,975. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

