Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.