Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

FTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

