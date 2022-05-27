Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FECGet Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.11 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 163,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 158,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.71.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$339.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

