Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.11 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 163,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 158,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.71.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$339.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

