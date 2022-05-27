Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. 69,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,546,169 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.59.
According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.
The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
