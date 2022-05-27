FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Up 853.0% in May

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 853.0% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 101,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
