Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.60

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €26.60 ($28.30) and last traded at €27.46 ($29.21), with a volume of 156304 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.76 ($28.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.78.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

