Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Trading Down 5.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 5,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

