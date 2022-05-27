Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger Acquires 16,083 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,462.98. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a market cap of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

