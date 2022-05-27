Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLFH remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Galenfeha (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galenfeha (GLFH)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.