Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

