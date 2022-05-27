Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

